N.J.’s primary day had special meaning for Pitman students who voted for a new school name

As their parents headed to the polls on New Jersey’s primary day Tuesday, students in Pitman schools got a personal lesson, too, in the democratic process.

They cast votes for a new name for the current Pitman Middle School, which will be reconfigured under a sweeping restructuring in the Gloucester County school system. The district plans to close both its elementary schools — two of its five school buildings — and cut about 30 positions to reduce operating costs due to a shortfall in state aid.

Pitman Borough School District was among 167 districts that saw a drastic cut in state aid for the upcoming school year. They received a partial bailout in a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that helped offset planned reductions under the S-2 funding formula, which changed how the state calculates aid through the 2024-2025 school year.

The supplemental aid softened the impact, but cuts, layoffs and school closings were still necessary, school officials say. Pitman was faced a $1.5 million reduction in the state funding, but some of that was restored.

Currently, the district’s five schools enroll 1,100 students. Beginning in September, students in second through fifth grades from W.C.K. Walls Elementary and Elwood Kindle Elementary will join sixth graders at the middle school to become the newly named school. Pitman High School will become a junior/senior high school and enroll seventh to 12th graders. Pitman Memorial, which enrolls pre-K through first grade, will not be impacted.

The community has largely embraced the sweeping changes, said Board President April Miller. She said the board decided to let students across the district rename the century-old middle school as a way to keep them engaged.

“We wanted them to have a voice, to leave their mark on the future of Pitman schools,” Miller said. “They’ll be able to tell their kids and grandkids, `We got to vote on the name.’”

Students filed into the all-purpose room at W.C.K. Walls Tuesday morning to cast paper ballots for either Pitman Elementary School or Holly Avenue School. There were no write-in options.

“I think it’s cool that they they let the students vote,” said Valerie Armstrong, 9. The third-grader said she voted for Pitman Elementary because “it sounds better.”

Eden Starr, 9, said she voted for Holly Avenue because her mother recommended it. She said she was looking forward to meeting new students at the new school.

“I think it should be something different,” Starr said.

Pitman Mayor Michael L. Razze helped students place their folded ballots into a box and passed out “I voted today” stickers. Closing two schools was the right decision in light of declining enrollment and state aid, he said.

“It’s been a difficult decision, but one that I know will make our district sustainable,” Razze said. “Too many buildings, not enough kids, and not enough money.”

Elwood Kindle Elementary students cast paper ballots Tuesday afternoon. The remainder of the district’s students voted online.

“We can live with either choice,” Miller said.

The board received nearly 200 name suggestions from residents and narrowed the list to two names, Miller said. The Holly Avenue School name was favored by those who want to tie its history to the former Summit Avenue School, a historic building in the district, she said.

Some of the other names suggested included just about every member of the British royal family, said Miller. There were also veterans and elected officials and a few famous people like former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

A sentimental favorite name was Sandy’s Crossing — in honor of longtime school crossing guard Sandy Wheeler, who has been on post in front of the middle school for three decades. Also recommended was the name of Jane Moffet, a Pitman native who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1949 to 1952.

Interim Superintendent Steven Crispin announced the results late Tuesday afternoon: Pitman Elementary. The school board is expected to officially adopt the name at its June 21 meeting, he said.

Chris Morris, principal at W.C.K. Walls for 15 years, said the change would be bittersweet. He will be a co-principal at the new Pitman Elementary.

“I thought I would be the principal for the 100th anniversary,” Morris said. “I never thought I would be the last principal.”