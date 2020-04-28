Three Bridgeton men have been charged in the shooting of a New Jersey State Police trooper who was confronted by armed men Saturday while investigating a brutal home invasion in a Salem County trailer park earlier that day, authorities said Tuesday.
They are among eight Cumberland County residents charged in the two incidents, and additional charges are likely, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in an online news conference.
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday while Detective Richard Hershey was investigating an alleged home invasion that had taken place earlier that day at a mobile home park in Pittsgrove Township, authorities said.
Hershey was listed in stable condition Tuesday at Cooper University Hospital in Camden after undergoing surgery.
“He’s got a little bit of a road ahead of him,” said State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan. “We do expect a full recovery.”
In the news conference Tuesday morning, authorities offered details on how investigators pieced together the incidents in about 72 hours. They credited Hershey for likely preventing more violence during a possible follow-up to the alleged home invasion.
Hershey was investigating the alleged break-in when a caravan approached and several men got out of a vehicle and confronted him, authorities said. Hershey, who was In plainclothes, identified himself as a law enforcement officer and told the men to return to the vehicle, Grewal said.
According to Grewal, one of the men, Najzeir Hutchings, 21, of Bridgeton, allegedly opened fire, striking Hershey in the upper leg. Hershey returned fire and the trio fled, he said. Hutchings was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, and weapons offenses.
Also charged with weapons offenses were Kareen “Kai” Warner, 19, and Colby Opperman, 18, both of Bridgeton.
Grewal said a woman in the caravan who was shot in her leg was treated at a hospital and released. Her name was not released and no charges were filed against her.
Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, five women allegedly forced entry into a home in the Harding Woods mobile home park on Route 40 in Pittsgrove Township, authorities said. Once inside, they allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her iPhone. The victim suffered a broken rib and a lacerated lung.
Authorities said investigators were looking into a possible motive. One of the women charged in the home invasion, Iramari Lazu, 22, of Bridgeton, was a part of the caravan that showed up at the mobile park about four hours later.
Also charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and burglary in the home invasion were: Jazmin Valentin, 32; Yomari Lazu, 43; and Mayra Roblero, 52, all of Bridgeton; and Maria Betancourt, 39, of Vineland.
The suspects in both incidents were being held in the Salem County Jail pending detention hearings.
This is a developing story and will be updated.