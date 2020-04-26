A New Jersey State Trooper was shot Saturday night in Pittsgrove, Salem County, while investigating a home invasion that happened earlier in the day, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Sunday.
According to a news release, the trooper was shot around 10:40 p.m. at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park on Harding Highway. As the trooper was investigating the earlier crime, authorities said, several people arrived in cars, got out, and confronted him.
The trooper, whom authorities did not name, identified himself as a law enforcement officer, “and was subsequently fired upon and wounded.”
He returned fire; the A.G.'s Office did not say if anyone else was hit.
The trooper was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and had surgery Sunday morning. Authorities said he was recovering, but did not specify his condition or say where he had been shot.
No one has been charged in the incident, the A.G.'s Office said. Prosecutors and the New Jersey State Police were continuing to investigate.
Inquirer staff writer Liz Robertson contributed to this article.