A Sellersville man was identified as the driver going the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday night, causing a major accident on the highway in Gloucester County, state police said.
Both drivers involved in the head-on car crash sustained serious injuries after they collided on the Turnpike northbound, at milepost 11.2, in Woolwich Township,said Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson.
The Thanksgiving night crash temporarily closed the highway south of Exit 2 around 9:30 p.m. as medevac units landed to transport victims of both cars to hospitals. The Turnpike remained closed until 3:30 a.m.
The following injuries were reported by state police:
Michael Forman, 26 of Sellersville, Pa., who drove a Nissan Versa the wrong way on the highway, suffered serious injuries.
Forman collided with Honda Odyssey minivan driver Mohammeds Endaruthennageterabooth, who suffered minor injuries. His passengers, Fatima Shifan, a 36-year-old female from Edison, N.J., and Yousef Shifan, 11, suffered serious injuries.
Two other children in the Honda, Yamin Shifan, 6, Yunus Shifan, 8, suffered minor injuries.
Details about where the victims were treated, whether either of the drivers were under the influence, or were not immediately available. No charges have been announced at this time.