Authorities in Upper Bucks County are investigating the Saturday shooting of an 18-year-old man at Nockamixon State Park that left him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was shot around 5:16 p.m. at the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park near Quakertown.
A witness reported that a male in hunting gear had left the area, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Sunday.
Pennsylvania State Police, game wardens, and state park rangers who were patrolling the park responded quickly and located the victim, identified only as a Bucks County resident. He was transported to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.
Police from Upper Bucks County were assisted by a K-9 unit and state police helicopter on Saturday but did not locate any persons of interest in the area. Bedminster Township Police were continuing to investigate Sunday, along with state police and county detectives.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting should contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.