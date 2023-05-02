Norristown man shot dead breaking into apartment, authorities say

A Norristown man was shot dead while breaking into the apartment of the mother of his child, who had a protection-from-abuse order against him, Montgomery County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Shafeeq Robbins, 28, died after Travis Cummings, 20, of Haverford, shot him once in the chest in an apartment on the 300 block of Moore Street just before midnight Monday, authorities said.

Cummings, who prosecutors said is dating the mother of Robbins’ child, was inside the apartment when Robbins forced entry. When Robbins struck him, Cummings fired the weapon and fled, authorities said.

Cummings was charged with firearms and drug-related offenses and will be arraigned in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Though Cummings currently doesn’t face murder charges, prosecutors are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to prosecutors, surveillance footage and interviews led them to determine that Cummings disposed of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and a backpack containing drugs and cash after shooting Robbins.

Robbins and the woman, whom prosecutors didn’t name, shared a 3-year-old child.