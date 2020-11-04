A 5-year-old girl was shot inside a North Philadelphia home late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.
The girl, whose name was not released, was in stable condition after being taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle. She was shot twice in her right arm and once in her right hip about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 1800 block of North Sixth Street, police said.
Related stories
- New Jersey attorney general, state police announce 21 arrests of alleged child sex predators
- Man charged in North Philly crash that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn child
- A former child services caseworker was charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution in Delaware County
Authorities said a gun was recovered, but reported no arrest. Police said the investigation was ongoing and no further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.