The driver of a sport utility vehicle, who was racing with another driver on North Broad Street when his SUV struck a pregnant woman, has been charged with third-degree murder of an unborn child and related offenses, police said Tuesday.
Yaaseen Bivines, 19, of the 2600 block of North Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia, also was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, racing on highways, driving without a valid license and causing an accident involving death, and simple assault, police said.
The crash occurred about 4:55 a.m. Monday after Bivines, driving a Ford Expedition and racing with a car driven by a juvenile, hit the back of the car on Broad near Diamond Street, police said.
The SUV continued north, spun out of control, jumped a curb, and hit 27-year-old Gina Campbell, who was seven months pregnant, police said. She was sitting on a low concrete wall. Two men who were sitting with her were able to get out of the way, police said.
Campbell, who was seriously injured, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where doctors performed a C-section but the child was pronounced dead, police said.
In addition to the drivers, police said, there were six passengers in the vehicles. Sgt. Joseph Rossa of the Police Accident Investigation District said Tuesday that the passengers suffered varying degrees of injury.
Bivines was being held on $1 million bail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.