Two 15-year-old boys were wounded — one critically — in a street shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The two teens were outside on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue when they were struck by gunfire shortly after 7 p.m. Police said one teen was shot four times in the head and twice in the right thigh. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The second teen was shot once in the buttocks. Police also took him to Temple.

Police reported no arrests and no other details were immediately available.