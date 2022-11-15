Three people were killed and one was in critical condition after a fire that tore through a North Philadelphia home Monday night.

At around 9:46 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia Police and Fire responded to the blaze on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street where they found that the fire had spread to several homes on the block, police said in a statement.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, officers found four victims in two different houses, police said.

A 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

A fourth victim, a 34-year-old man, was also taken to Temple University Hospital and was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

No information was released about the cause or origin point of the fire.