An unidentified male was killed and a 12-year-old girl was wounded in a triple shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:45 p.m. outside on the 1500 block of Lehigh Avenue, police said. The unidentified male was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The girl and another male also were taken to Temple. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said surveillance video showed three males exiting a Chevrolet Impala, open fire, and drive off.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting outside on the 2000 block of North 20th Street. Police took the victim, who was shot several times in the abdomen and legs, to Temple.

No arrests were reported in that case.