Two men were killed and a third injured in shootings just a few minutes apart Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 8:05 p.m., two men, ages 29 and 27, were outside in the area of 12th and Huntingdon Streets when they were shot. The older man, who was not named, was shot once in the chest and three times in the back. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:19.

The 27-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Temple with several gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

Just after 8:10 p.m., an unidentified man in his late 40s was outside on the 2100 block of Master Street when he was shot twice in the chest. He was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:30.

Police reported no arrests or other details.