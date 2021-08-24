A Philadelphia police officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and a second officer was injured Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Reese Street, police said. The officer, who was described as alert, was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A second officer suffered a minor injury to his head but it was described as not being caused by gunfire.

The shooter was described as among a group of five or six males who ran north on Reese and was still at large.

It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire. But the officers said they were shot at and took cover and were not able to return fire, police said.

This is a developing story.