A 19-year-old man allegedly shot a younger teen who was trying to steal a Nissan Pathfinder owned by the man’s mother outside a neighborhood store Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the man drove his mother’s SUV to the market at Fifth and Diamond Streets and went inside, said Capt. John Walker of the Shooting Investigation Group.

At some point the man noticed someone get into the SUV and began firing a handgun as the vehicle was leaving, Walker said.

The Pathfinder was found abandoned about three blocks away with bullet holes on the passenger side of the vehicle, Walker said.

Soon afterward, a 17-year-old male with three gunshot wounds to his back showed up in a white Chevrolet Impala at Temple University Hospital with another male teen, Walker said.

The Impala was seen driving around the market before the shooting happened, Walker said.

The wounded teen faces charges, as does the man, who did not legally possess the handgun, Walker said.