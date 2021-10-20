A 17-year-old male was critically wounded when he was shot by another teen reportedly playing with a gun inside the basement of a home in the city’s Olney section Tuesday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to the 6000 block of North American Street and found the wounded teen lying on the floor in the basement and bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the stomach, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen, who does not live at the location, was transported to Einstein Medical Center.

In the basement, police found a spent shell casing a few feet from where the teen was lying on the floor and two semi-automatic handguns, Small said.

Another 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female told police they were in the basement handling the firearms when the gun the uninjured male was holding accidentally fired, Small said. The two remained at the house and were cooperating with police.

A woman and a male child also were in the house. No one else was hurt.