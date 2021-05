An unidentified woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the face Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 6:40 p.m., the woman, described as in her 20s, was found at a shopping center parking lot on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue with a gunshot wound. The woman may have been shot at another location and then taken to the parking lot. Police responding to the scene took her to Temple University Hospital.

Police reported no arrests.