An unidentified man was fatally shot while shopping inside a phone store Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue, the man, described as in his late 20s or early 30s, was in a phone sales and repair shop called Techish when a masked man entered and fired 16 shots, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man, who was shot in the neck, chest, and torso, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

The owner, an employee, and another customer were inside the store, but they were not hurt, Small said.

Witnesses said there was no argument or fight before the gunfire began, Small said.