16-year-old boy killed in North Philadelphia shooting

A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the teen was outside on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the upper body. Responding officers found him lying in the street next to the curb, bleeding heavily and unresponsive, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen, who lived a half block from the shooting scene, was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:13.

Police found 30 spent shell casings on the 2300 block of Montgomery and in the intersection of Montgomery and 23rd Street, Small said.

A small SUV seen fleeing the scene was located nearby on the 2400 block of Glenwood Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied and a small handgun was found inside, Small said.

As of Wednesday, there have been 44 shooting victims this year under age 18, according to data from the City Controller’s Office.

There have been 118 homicides total in Philadelphia, of which 95 were from shootings.