A 43-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her home late Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police and medics were called to the 1800 block of North Taney Street and found the woman, who was not identified, shot in face in the second-floor front bedroom, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman, who was found on a bed, was discovered by her daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Small said there was no immediate suspect in the shooting.

Late Monday night, a shooting in Oxford Circle left a 35-year-old woman dead and her 17-year-old son critically wounded.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, there have been five homicides in Philadelphia.

The city recorded a record 562 homicides in 2021.