2 dead, 5 wounded in separate Philly shootings

Two men were killed and five others wounded in separate shootings across Philadelphia since Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 9:50 p.m. in Mantua, police responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Folsom Street and found a 22-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m.

Another 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at Penn Presbyterian by private vehicle and was listed in critical condition. Police determined he also was shot on Folsom Street, Small said.

Police found 17 spent shell casings leading from the street to the front door of a residence, Small said. The door had been struck eight times by bullets, with some of the projectiles striking the ceiling and walls inside.

A man inside the property was not hurt, Small said. Police also found a handgun inside the residence.

No arrests were reported in that case.

Just after 3:50 p.m. in North Philadelphia, a 44-year-old man was outside on the 2000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue when he was shot three times by an unknown assailant. The man was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m.

Around the same time in Parkside, a 36-year-old man was outside at 50th and Master Streets when he was shot in the head and neck. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police reported no arrests, but they recovered a firearm from the victim.

Just after 7:05 p.m. in West Philadelphia, three men were outside of a corner market at 56th and Market Streets when they were struck by gunfire.

The men, ages 21, 22, and 31, were hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian and were reported in stable condition.

No arrests were reported in that case.