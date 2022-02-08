A 40-year-old man working as a pizza-delivery driver was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head while delivering food Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Chevrolet sedan crashed into a house on the 3000 block of North 15th Street and medics transported the unresponsive driver to Temple University Hospital, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

At the hospital, it was determined the man had been shot in the head, Small said.

The victim was working for a pizza shop about a mile away and was making a delivery on the 1400 block fo West Mayfield Street when someone fired a shot into the open driver-side window of the victim’s car.

The car then crashed into the house on 15th Street, causing some structural damage. The Department of License and Inspections was called to conduct a review of the house to see if it was still safe to be occupied, Small said.

The victim’s food delivery was still in the car, Small said, but it was not immediately known if the order was real or an ambush.

Whether anything was taken from the victim also wasn’t immediately known.