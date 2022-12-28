A man allegedly armed with a gun was in custody after he barricaded himself inside a North Philadelphia rowhouse Tuesday night, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a report of man with a gun inside a house on the 2300 block of North Carlisle Street. At some point several officers entered the house, but it was not immediately clear what happened next.

Just before 8:50 p.m., police reported that the armed man was barricaded inside a second-floor room and that a police officer was also in the house unable to safety exit. Police declared a barricade situation at 8:48 p.m.

A short time later the officer did find a way to get out, police said.

Around 9:40 p.m. police said that the man was in custody and no injuries were reported.