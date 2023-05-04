Police fatally shot allegedly armed man during foot chase and altercation in North Philadelphia

Police fatally shot an allegedly armed 33-year-old man during a foot pursuit and physical altercation Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia, a police spokesperson said.

The man, whose name was not released, allegedly fired a gun during a struggle with one officer, according to Philadelphia police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp. One or two officers shot the man multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, which were turned on during the shooting, Gripp said.

Around 2:30 p.m., two officers responded to a call to investigate a possible stolen automobile parked in a field on the 2300 block of Fawn Street, Gripp said.

Advertisement

Several people were seen near the vehicle, Gripp said, and two ran off when they saw the police, while the third — the man police shot — exited the vehicle and ran separately.

One of the officers chased the man down the 2200 block of North Camac Street through an abandoned lot before the man ran into an alley behind a property on Dauphin Street, Gripp said.

The man then pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the pursuing officer, Gripp said.

In response, the pursuing officer fired at least at once, though it was unclear whether that gunfire struck the man, Gripp said.

When the second pursuing officer arrived, he saw the first officer and in a “physical altercation” with the man, who was still holding the handgun, Gripp said.

The man fired at least once during the struggle, and that lead the second officer to fire his weapon “several times” toward the man, which “stopped the struggle,” Gripp said.

”We do not know which of the officers struck this male,” Gripp said. “We don’t know if it was one of the officers, the other, or both of them.”

Gripp said each officer fired multiple rounds, though the number would not be known until an Internal Affairs investigation was complete.

The officers, who were not injured, flagged down a responding police vehicle which transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m., Gripp said.

Both officers, who were not identified, have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation, he said. The department’s officer-involved shooting unit was on scene Thursday.

”There are a lot of cameras around, there’s gonna be a lot of witnesses, and our detectives have a lot of work ahead of them,” Gripp said.

Temple University, which is located just south of the shooting scene, issued an alert about the police activity on Camac Street.

Neighbors, meanwhile, were distressed to find that their block had become a crime scene.

A woman, who identified herself as Brenda but declined to give her last name due to privacy concerns, told reporters she was a longtime friend of the man’s grandmother, and knew the man from the neighborhood. She said she was skeptical of the narrative told by police.

”Imagine losing your loved one in the street,” the woman said.

She said the man was a father of a young child.

”Where’s the heart at? This is a community,” she said. “We care about each other. We’re working people.”