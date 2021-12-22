A city police officer was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. in the vicinity of North Fourth and Jefferson Streets, the officer was shot in the right arm and was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.

One male was reported shot in the back of the head and a second male was shot in the leg, police said.

The gunfire that erupted apparently followed a reported robbery.

Another police officer reportedly transporting a shooting victim from the scene suffered a leg injury in a vehicle crash at 10th and Oxford Streets, police said.

This is a developing story.