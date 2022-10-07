Police officers shot a man during a gun battle Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said. No officers were injured.

Around 5:45 p.m., police reported they were being shot at in the area of 10th and Westmoreland Streets. The suspect, who was not further identified, was described as an “active shooter” and officers said they were under fire.

Officers shot the man on the 3300 block of North 10th Street. He then was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was reported to be conscious.

Four officers discharged firearms, police said.

No one else was reported to be shot or otherwise hurt, police said. Several vehicles on 10th Street were struck by bullets.

The gunfire erupted after the man got out of a Honda, police said.

No further details were immediately available.