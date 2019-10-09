The event, cosponsored and publicized by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Police Athletic League, was a stark change of pace for the neighborhood where six officers were shot. And for some residents, it was a welcome display of support from an institution they wished would recognize the impact of lying on their own floors and listening to more than 100 rounds of sporadic gunfire for the length of a workday as gunman Maurice Hill barricaded himself inside a home on their block.