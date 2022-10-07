A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia and two suspects barricaded themselves in a nearby garage, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the teen was wounded multiple times during a shoot-out on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street, police said. The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m.

Police evacuated some residents on the block as SWAT officers prepared to possibly breach the garage where the two suspects were barricaded.