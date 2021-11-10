A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot twice in the head early Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 5:20 p.m., police responded to calls of a shooting at Seventh and Diamond Streets and found the teen, who lives in the neighborhood, lying on the sidewalk and bleeding heavily, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police took the teen, who also was shot several times in the leg, to Temple University Hospital, where he was first listed in critical condition but was upgraded to stable. He was expected to be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Private surveillance video near the scene recorded video of two males exiting the rear passenger seats of a gray or dark-colored Jeep and opening fire, Small said. There may have been a third shooter still in the vehicle because police found seven spent shell casings at the scene from three different caliber firearms.

The two males got back in the Jeep, which was last seen heading east on Diamond.

Police said the victim had a pistol-style BB gun in his possession.