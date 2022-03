A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 6 p.m., the teen was outside in the area of 16th and Edgely Street when he was shot twice in the left buttock. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

The shooting scene was located near Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.

Police reported no arrests.