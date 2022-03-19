Two teens were shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night next to Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., police heard gunshots in the area of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street and found two teens with gunshot wounds. Police took the victims, described as 16 and 17 years old, to Temple University Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition. One was shot in the back of the neck and the other in the leg, police said.

Police found at least eight spent shell casings on the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore near the Barnes and Noble bookstore. The car believed to be the targeted vehicle also was still at the scene.

Police were told that possibly two gunmen approached the vehicle and tried to take it at gunpoint, then started shooting and fled the scene. The victims told police they used pepper spray on the assailants during the attempted carjacking.

Police later took two possible suspects into custody.