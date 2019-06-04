A young girl collecting sea creatures in North Wildwood recently scooped up some odd-looking jellyfish in a salt pond and her parents quickly recognized they were no ordinary specimens.
The parents contacted a Montclair State University professor who confirmed they were clinging jellyfish, never found so far south in the state, but known for their excruciatingly painful stings.
Now, the state Department of Environmental Protection is advising the public to stay away from the pond off East First Avenue near the widely visited Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. The pond is fed by a stormwater pipe from nearby roadways and not normally used by bathers.
The pond is about 1,000 feet long and 240 feet at its widest. It is just a few hundred feet from the Atlantic Ocean.
However, it’s unlikely the clinging jellyfish will turn up in the ocean. The jellyfish, native to the Pacific, like shallow bays and estuaries where tides are not strong enough to move them around. The ocean currents are too powerful for their liking.
They’ve been found in New Jersey recently, most notably last year in Barnegat Bay. Though just dime-sized, Gonionemus vertens delivers such a sting that it can send victims to the hospital. In fact, two men stung last year ended up in the ER. The pain begins with the familiar “pins and needles” of a typical jellyfish string, but builds to become agonizing.
The girl who collected them in North Wildwood was not stung. Her parents alerted Paul Bologna, director of marine biology and coastal sciences at Montclair State University, and one of the state’s experts on the species.
The DEP is collaborating with Montclair to monitor clinging jellyfish in the pond. It is also working with the state Department of Health to alert local health agencies. It is alerting the public to use caution near the pond and avoid wading through it.
Officials are increasing monitoring the species, and trying to understand how it’s moving around the state.
Clinging jellyfish were thought to have been introduced to the Atlantic Coast around 1894 in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. They can now be found from Maine to New Jersey. They like temperate waters and live in habitats with dense eelgrass or seaweed beds. They feed on zooplankton and copepods, preferring to cling to vegetation and algae during the day.
They are difficult to spot in the water. They are distinguished by a red, orange or violet cross across their middle. One jellyfish can have 60 to 90 tentacles containing stinging cells that deliver the painful neurotoxin.