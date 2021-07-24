A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded and a 13-year-old boy also was hurt in a shooting Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

About 7:45 p.m., the teens were outside on the 1100 block of Knorr Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.

The older teen was struck in the abdomen, right arm, and right hand. Medics took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, and he was expected to be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The younger boy, who was shot in the right elbow, was taken by private vehicle to Jeanes Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests or other details.