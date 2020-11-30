A customer fatally shot an armed robber at a takeout restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said.
A 53-year-old man armed with a gun was robbing the Wingstop restaurant on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when the customer entered. When the would-be robber pointed his gun at him, the 27-year-old customer, who has a valid permit to carry a firearm, drew his own weapon and shot the robber in his neck, police said.
The suspect was pronounced dead by medics who arrived on the scene shortly afterward, police said. Both weapons were recovered. The customer was taken to Northeast Detectives for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.