An 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Peco truck Thursday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The woman was crossing Academy Road in the area of Morrell Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. when she was hit by the truck, which was heading south on Academy, police said. Medics took the woman to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:34. Her name was not released.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, and no other details were immediately available.