An arrest warrant has been issued for the Tesla driver who dragged an officer in Northeast Philly

An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver of a Tesla who dragged an officer more than 200 feet before speeding away Monday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.

The driver was not identified, but Capt. Jack Ryan, commanding officer of the Northeast Detective Division, said Tuesday afternoon that the Tesla was located unoccupied around 6:45 a.m. on the 2400 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia.

Just after 9:40 p.m. Monday at Cheltenham Avenue and Charles Street, a highway patrol officer and his partner were conducting a routine traffic stop of the Tesla when the officer noticed a gun on the floor under the male driver, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

With the driver-side door already open, the officer tried to grab the gun when the driver sped off in reverse, “at least 100 feet, probably more … and the officer was holding on for his life,” Small said.

Then the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, shifted gears and sped forward around 100 feet before he physically kicked the officer off the vehicle and fled eastbound on Cheltenham, Small said.

Medics transported the officer to Jefferson Frankford Hospital with scrapes and bruises to his ribs and legs, Small said.

The officer, who has been on the force more than nine years, was treated, released, and was recuperating at home on Tuesday, Ryan said.