School supplies. On Aug. 7, Herr’s donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies — pens, pencils, binders, notebooks, markers, rulers, folders, and other items — to the Salvation Army Corps Community Centers in Philadelphia. The backpacks will serve underprivileged children from low-income families who had been enrolled in two of the organization’s summer-camp programs.

Dogs participating in the "puppy pool party."
MOREYS PIERS
Water Bark. On Sept. 8, Morey’s Piers in Wildwood will host a day of dog-friendly fun with partner Team Foster, a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with area veterans suffering from combat-related disabilities. The events include a morning “Doggie Dash” race on the beach adjacent to the Raging Waters Water Park, followed by an open dog-romp inside the water park. Five dollars from each registration, whose fees range from $9.99 to $39.00, will support Team Foster. For more information, go to https://www.moreyspiers.com.

"Warehouse Burning, American Street," by Jennifer Baker, oil on Mylar
JENNIFER BAKER
No. Libs. Through Oct. 5, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, Cambria County, is exhibiting “Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints,” a series of works by Northern Liberties resident Jennifer Baker. The paintings and monoprints, depict “a visual diary of drawn-out, convulsive change," says Baker, specifically in Northern Liberties, which has seen a complete makeover in the last 30 years. Baker describes her work, which will be on display in the museum’s Sullivan Gallery, as a collective portrait of “a neighborhood going to nowhere and back.” For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.

Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com