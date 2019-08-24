No. Libs. Through Oct. 5, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, Cambria County, is exhibiting “Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints,” a series of works by Northern Liberties resident Jennifer Baker. The paintings and monoprints, depict “a visual diary of drawn-out, convulsive change," says Baker, specifically in Northern Liberties, which has seen a complete makeover in the last 30 years. Baker describes her work, which will be on display in the museum’s Sullivan Gallery, as a collective portrait of “a neighborhood going to nowhere and back.” For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.