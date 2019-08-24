School supplies. On Aug. 7, Herr’s donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies — pens, pencils, binders, notebooks, markers, rulers, folders, and other items — to the Salvation Army Corps Community Centers in Philadelphia. The backpacks will serve underprivileged children from low-income families who had been enrolled in two of the organization’s summer-camp programs.
Water Bark. On Sept. 8, Morey’s Piers in Wildwood will host a day of dog-friendly fun with partner Team Foster, a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with area veterans suffering from combat-related disabilities. The events include a morning “Doggie Dash” race on the beach adjacent to the Raging Waters Water Park, followed by an open dog-romp inside the water park. Five dollars from each registration, whose fees range from $9.99 to $39.00, will support Team Foster. For more information, go to https://www.moreyspiers.com.
No. Libs. Through Oct. 5, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, Cambria County, is exhibiting “Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints,” a series of works by Northern Liberties resident Jennifer Baker. The paintings and monoprints, depict “a visual diary of drawn-out, convulsive change," says Baker, specifically in Northern Liberties, which has seen a complete makeover in the last 30 years. Baker describes her work, which will be on display in the museum’s Sullivan Gallery, as a collective portrait of “a neighborhood going to nowhere and back.” For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com