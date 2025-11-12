The northern lights electrified the skies over Philly. An encore is possible Wednesday night.

Those elusive northern lights that electrified the skies over parts of the region — and as far south as Mexico — on Tuesday night could make a return appearance Wednesday as massive solar storms continue.

The green and reddish aurora hues, which had to compete with cloud cover over the Philly area Tuesday, were ignited by two “coronal mass ejections” — massive quantities of charged particles.

The storms were rated as powerful and rare G4s on the NOAA Space Weather Prediction scale, and the center said that “the final and most energetic” disturbance could arrive later Wednesday.

“Be on the lookout … if skies cooperate, and they should,” said Paul Dorian, a meteorologist with Arcfield Weather, who is based in Valley Forge.

When might the aurora be visible over Philly?

Unfortunately, that is impossible to predict. They showed up almost without notice in October 2024.

The skies have to be right, and the lights have to arrive when it is dark. The region had a real shot at seeing them back in June, when even some areas well to the south of the region were entertained with vivid auroral displays, but clouds and smoke snuffed out the show around here.

This time around, at least the sky conditions should be welcoming. The forecasts call for relatively cloudless skies, plus the waning moon isn’t due to make an appearance until just before midnight.

However, the aurora outlooks are a bit more complex, involving the movements of masses of materials traveling through space and interacting with Earth’s outer atmosphere.

“We used to say we’re about 50 years behind the meteorologists,” said William Murtagh, longtime program coordinator at the space weather center. “I remind the meteorologists, ‘You guys got the first 10 miles. I’ve got the other 93 million.’”

The particles are the products of solar storms, commonly called “sunspots,” that can eject incredible massive quantities of charged particles and magnetic fields that stream toward Earth at ultrahigh speeds.

Sometimes all that high-dosage material can miss Earth entirely or arrive in a place that won’t do all that much for the light shows.

Philly did get a piece of the aurora action Tuesday night

Clouds were an issue Tuesday night, but they did get out of the way in some places to allow the lights to be visible.

Social media lighted up with brilliant photographs, the colors likely enhanced by the cameras is some cases, but still quite an impressive portfolio of a rare event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.