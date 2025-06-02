Northern lights snubbed Philly Sunday, and the chances are slim on Monday night

While the northern lights could cross the U.S. border again Monday night, it appears that the Philly region once again is well-positioned for another shutout.

What happened Sunday night and early Monday was akin to a cosmic version of a winter-storm forecast bust in which the ingredients seemed to be aligned, but just didn’t come together.

Aurora sightings were reported north of here, and some spectacular images taken in the early morning hours of Monday were posted on social media from Montana, Idaho, and Colorado.

In Philly and elsewhere in the East, any light show would have been compromised by the veiled skies.

About the only sky show around here was the post sunset light animating the remnants of the Canadian wildfire smoke.

Is there any chance the lights will appear over Philly Monday?

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center’s forecast sees aurora displays across the northern tier as a possibility Monday night.

But there’s a reason the agency calls these outlooks “experimental.” They are very much subject to change, given that they are based on material arriving from the sun interacting with earth’s geomagnetic field.

“We used to say we’re about 50 years behind the meteorologists,” said William Murtagh, longtime program coordinator at the space weather center. “I remind the meteorologists, ‘You guys got the first 10 miles. I’ve got the other 93 million.’”

What causes the aurora borealis?

Solar storms — commonly called sunspots — can eject massive quantities of charged particles and magnetic fields that stream toward Earth at ultrahigh speeds.

That was the case Sunday when a “rare” geomagnetic disturbance was observed during the morning. The interaction of the solar material and the magnetosphere created the colorful, undulating curtains of light that some fortunate people got to observe.

The polar regions are their most frequent venues, however, the stronger storms can drive them toward the midlatitudes, as was the case Sunday.

The Sunday disturbance was classified as “severe,” a “G4″ on a 1 to 5 scale.

A “strong” storm, a G3, was detected Monday morning, and its aurora shield wasn’t expected to be quite as extensive. But, again, subject to change.

What happened to the lights Sunday?

The storm occurred hours before forecasted, and it’s possible that the lights were wasted on daylight, not to mention the obscuring power of the wildfire smoke.

For obvious reasons, the light show requires a dark, and mostly clear, sky.

On rare occasions, it does all come together around here.

The lights did appear, albeit briefly, in October, rose-colored and purple-ish, and spectacular while they lasted.

And that was the first time they were visible around here in over 20 years.

But don’t give up, says space weather scientist Rob Steenburgh.

The opportunities for aurora have been more plentiful recently because the sun is somewhere near the peak of an 11-year sunspot cycle that began in 2019.

When it might end is very much up in the air.

To monitor the aurora prospects, visit the Space Weather Prediction Center site, and its aurora dashboard, and check out the “Northern Lights Alert” Facebook page.