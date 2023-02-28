Man arrested in vandalism of mosque in Northwest Philadelphia, police say

Police have arrested a man for vandalizing a Northwest Philadelphia mosque on Friday in what may have been a hate crime.

The man has not been publicly identified, police said Monday night, announcing the arrest.

Security cameras at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence at Limekiln Pike and Washington Lane in the city’s Cedarbrook section recorded a man spray-painting “Jesus Christ” several times and other symbols on the doors of the center.

Another wall was vandalized with a Star of David with an “X” drawn over it.

The Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence houses a mosque, school, and community and business center, and is known to host faith events for as many as 500 people.

First opened as a synagogue in 1947, the building was converted to the West Oak Lane Church of God in the 1970s. The Masjidullah group purchased the complex for $1 million in 2013.