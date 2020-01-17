A rape prosecution against a former Philadelphia police officer was dismissed in court Thursday for lack of evidence.
Novice Sloan, 29, of the city’s Crescentville section, however, remains charged with child pornography in a separate case.
Sloan was fired from the Police Department after he was arrested and charged in late September with sexually assaulting a woman at the end of a date. The alleged assault happened in August, officials charged.
Municipal Court Judge Karen Y. Simmons on Thursday dismissed the case, according to court records.
Sloan was originally charged with sexual assault, indecent assault, and simple assault. At some point a first-degree felony rape charge was added.
His bail had been set at $1 million, but was reduced on Nov. 15 to $75,000. In the child pornography case, the original bail amount was $2 million, but that was reduced Nov. 15 to $25,000. Sloan has been free since then.
The District Attorney’s Office “is reviewing our options. Those options include re-filing the charges” in the rape case, Jane Roh, spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, said in a statement.
Roh did not elaborate in her statement on what happened that led to that case being dismissed.
Shaka Johnson, who was representing Sloan in both cases, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
Sloan, who has used the name Nyeeb Griffin, reportedly joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2018, Before that, he was an officer with the Temple University Police Department. In March 2017, he received an award from an organization of security professionals for rescuing a family from a burning house.
Prosecutors said Sloan first met the woman in the dismissed case last summer at her workplace while he was on duty and in uniform. After several weeks, the two agreed to go on a date. Sloan allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted the woman at his home, prosecutors said. He allegedly recorded video of the woman during and after the attack.
Police investigators allegedly found that Sloan possessed videos showing sex acts with other females. Police said they believed there may be other victims.
In October, Sloan was charged with child pornography, according to court records. The offense date listed is Aug. 5, three days before the alleged sexual assault of the woman.
In December, another judge ruled that there was enough preliminary evidence in the child pornography case to proceed.
No further public information on the case was immediately available.