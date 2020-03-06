Nucera, 62, faces trial on one count each of hate-crime assault and civil rights violations in a Sept. 1, 2016, incident at a Ramada Inn in Bordentown Township. Prosecutors alleged Nucera had a history of spewing racial hatred, including speaking about wanting to join a firing squad to mow down black people, comparing them to ISIS, and talking of sending police dogs to intimidate black spectators at high school basketball games.