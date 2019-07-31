White said nursing home work can be especially stressful for nurses. One nurse can be responsible for 30 to 40 patients, compared with six to eight for a hospital nurse. Nursing home patients, especially the ones who come directly from hospitals, have been getting sicker. Pay and benefits are lower than in hospitals. Many nursing home nurses would rather be working elsewhere. “It’s a hard place to work,” White said. Previous studies have shown somewhat higher dissatisfaction and burnout rates among nurses in nursing homes than among those in hospitals.