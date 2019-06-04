Philadelphia Police disbanded the #OccupyPHA protest Monday morning, ending the small encampment’s 42-day run outside the doors of Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters in Sharswood, the protesters said.
Protesters said they were told they had to move because PHA was installing planters on the sidewalk.
“It’s really crazy to think just how much money they’re spending to keep us from holding them accountable ...,” said Jennifer Bennetch, 34, the mother of two who’s leading the protest.
The protesters, who are calling for more accountability and transparency for PHA, especially when it comes to its 10-year, $500 million Sharswood revitalization project, moved across the street. Bennetch, who owns a home near PHA housing, has said in the past that protesters won’t leave until their demands are met.
PHA CEO Kelvin Jeremiah met with the protesters and invited them to speak at a board meeting last month. Still, he has said the protesters are misinformed.
“I think they do not have the information that they can reasonably rely on to make the determinations that they have made,” he said in an interview in April.
PHA was not immediately available for comment.
Philadelphia Police also tore down the #OccupyICE encampment last July.