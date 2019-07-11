Leftovers. Todd Lauer, building supervisor for the Ocean City Intermediate School, is spearheading a food drive aimed at summer vacationers: He’s collecting nonperishable foods left over from their Shore visits. Lauer came up with the idea during his own prior winter vacation, when he didn’t know what to do with the uneaten food he’d bought for a long weekend. Assuming Jersey Shore vacationers have a similar problem, he got permission to place food-donation boxes outside his school at 1801 Bay Ave. The school is donating all collected goods to the Food Bank of New Jersey. For more information, call 609-399-5611.
Slice of life. On June 1, Chef Bobby Saritsoglou and wife Christina opened Stina Pizzeria, a Mediterranean-style BYOB at 1705 Snyder Ave., with a charitable mission: Feed the community -- and then give back to it. Every month, the couple will donate 1 percent of daily sales, and 20 percent of sales on the last Tuesday of every month, to a designated nonprofit. Its first recipient was the Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition Inc. (SEAMAAC), which received more than $1,000. For more information, visit http://www.stinapizzeria.com.
Start your engines. In late June, city officials broke ground on a $9 million expansion of Engine 37, the oldest operational firehouse in the city. Plans call for a new garage to be built next to the 125-year-old firehouse, at 101 W. Highland Ave. in Chestnut Hill. The historic structure was originally designed with bay doors scaled to fit horse-drawn carriages. New, wider doorways are needed to accommodate 21st-century fire trucks.
Positive note. Throughout July, King of Prussia Mall will be hosting a musical-instrument donation drive in partnership with the Philadelphia-based youth ensemble Musicopia. Mall visitors can drop off gently used instruments, which will benefit the group’s “Gift of Music” program that refurbishes the instruments and donates them to music programs in Philadelphia-area schools. Over the last decade, the program has collected more than 4,000 instruments. For more information, visit www.musicopia.net.