Leftovers. Todd Lauer, building supervisor for the Ocean City Intermediate School, is spearheading a food drive aimed at summer vacationers: He’s collecting nonperishable foods left over from their Shore visits. Lauer came up with the idea during his own prior winter vacation, when he didn’t know what to do with the uneaten food he’d bought for a long weekend. Assuming Jersey Shore vacationers have a similar problem, he got permission to place food-donation boxes outside his school at 1801 Bay Ave. The school is donating all collected goods to the Food Bank of New Jersey. For more information, call 609-399-5611.