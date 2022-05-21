Lifeguards won’t be watching the beaches until next weekend, but in Ocean City on Saturday they were summoned to rescue young swimmers from the chilly ocean waters, including a 12-year-old who has been hospitalized.

The three swimmers evidently became caught in a rip current at 10th Street, a city spokesman said, near where Ocean City Beach Patrol staff members were making preparations for the start of the season.

» READ MORE: Rip currents have been deadly at the Shore

They launched a watercraft, and guards swam to rescue two of the swimmers. They also spotted a shirt in the waves and signaled to the boat operator, who reached in and rescued the 12-year-old.

The boy, a resident of Mays Landing, was taken to Shore Medical Center and later transferred to the Trauma Center at Cooper University Hospital.

The two others, described as “juveniles” and residents of Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center “as a precaution,” the spokesman said.

Their names had not been released, and no information was available on the 12-year-old’s condition.