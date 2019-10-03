List your woes. It’s hard to solve our problems if we don’t admit to having them; so make a list of problem spots in the garden, and get them on a timetable for resolution. I’m talking about recurring challenges that keep getting put on the back burner when planting and harvesting take priority. In my yard, this is the grapevine I’ve been banging my head on for the last 10 years, the bird netting that needs to be moved each time I mow, the lawn mower blade that needs sharpening, the fence repair, the fig that’s been in a “temporary” spot for 15 years. You get the idea. Much of this also can be dealt with when the frenzy of planting slows down and the heat of summer takes a break. I call this my “fidget” list, and pull it out whenever I don’t feel like doing what I’m supposed to be doing.