A Plymouth Township man was killed by police officers late Tuesday after repeatedly stabbing his mother and pointing a handgun at the officers who came to his home in response to the attack, authorities said.

Officers were called to a unit in the Plymouth Garden Apartments at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man, whom police did not identify, armed with a handgun standing outside the building. The man’s mother, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was nearby, Steele said.

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and refused, according to Steele, and pointed the handgun at the officers. They opened fire, striking him multiple times, the DA said.

Police took the victim to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday. His mother was treated for her stab wounds and remained in stable condition.

Steele’s office will be investigating the incident, as is protocol for all police-involved shootings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.