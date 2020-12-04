Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced Friday it is buying 25% of the 1,100 megawatt Ocean Wind Project to be built off the Atlantic City coast by Ørsted North America.
The two companies say the alliance will combine Ørsted’s expertise in wind with PSEG’s state and regional experience in the power market.
The announcement also comes on the heels of a PSEG announcement in July that it is exploring the sale of all its fossil fuel operations in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland, while retaining its nuclear power operations.
PSEG owns PSE&G, New Jersey’s largest publicly owned utility. Ørsted, based in Denmark, is a multinational company with projects around Europe and the U.S. including the Block Island Wind Farm off the coast of Rhode Island.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Ørsted, a global leader in the development of offshore wind,” PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said in a statement. “As New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind will lead the way for a productive first step into this forward-leaning industry, bringing with it new skills, jobs and carbon-free energy.”
David Hardy, CEO for Ørsted Offshore North America, said PSEG brings extensive knowledge of the local market and that the project will provide energy for 500,000 homes in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities awarded the offshore wind project to Ørsted in 2019. It will be build in federal waters and is expected to create 15,000 jobs and go toward meeting the state’s overall goal of having 3,500 MW of offshore wind by 2030. The state is looking to solicit a second wind project off the coast that could range from 1,200 to 2,400 MW.
Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said the PSEG-Ørsted deal demonstrates that “offshore wind is the future.”
“This is a major shift in how New Jersey’s largest utility will be getting its electricity going forward,” Tittel said. “Offshore wind is the most reliable and cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse and move forward on renewable energy.”
New Jersey, under Gov. Phil Murphy, has moved to become a big player in wind. The state plans a 200-acre “wind port” that could cost $300 million to $400 million and would be located in Salem County next to the Hope Creek nuclear plant, with the goal of aiding the state’s fledgling offshore wind industry.
Murphy said the New Jersey Wind Port, which he calls “a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment,” will provide staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects along the East Coast, not just New Jersey.