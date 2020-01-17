She was no stranger to tumultuous times: O’Keeffe’s 98 years encompassed both World Wars, the Great Depression, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam. She was “always afraid,” she wrote, but she refused to let it stop her from building the life of creativity, security, solitude, and self-reliance she wanted. She left New York and found what she needed in a quiet adobe village in the painted desert around the Rio Chama river basin — a small but strong community, a farm-to-table food supply, a fallout shelter — and then she got on with her work.