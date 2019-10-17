Federal authorities on Thursday charged the former owners of an Old City restaurant and hookah lounge with intentionally setting a four-alarm blaze that ripped through their business last year and quickly spread, displacing hundreds and prompting the closure of several popular restaurants and bars in the tourist-heavy corridor.
Prosecutors say brothers Imad Dawara and Bahaa Dawara, owners of the now shuttered Barra, threatened to destroy the building at 239 Chestnut St. after their landlord tried to evict them over unpaid rent and several citations they received for running their business without proper licenses.
Bahaa Dawara followed through on that threat, investigators said, and set the building aflame in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2018, to collect on a $750,000 insurance policy his brother took out just days before the blaze.
The Dawaras are charged in a 10-count indictment unsealed Thursday with counts including conspiracy to commit arson and wire fraud — charges that carry a 17-year mandatory minimum sentence upon conviction.
Federal authorities arrested the brothers Wednesday at Philadelphia International Airport, where Imad Dawara, 39, of Swarthmore, was picking up Bahaa Dawara, 31, of Woodlyn, Delaware County, as he returned from a flight from Syria. They were expected to make their first appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.
“Nobody in Old City will forget the day that this massive arson lit up the sky,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said during a news conference at his Chestnut Street office, just blocks from the site of the blaze. “This fire did not only affect the Dawaras and their business. …. The building’s location is in the heart of our city’s historic district.”
The blaze took firefighters nearly nine hours to bring under control and forced dozens of residents and guests at a nearby Best Western Hotel out onto the streets.
Although no injuries were reported, the conflagration ripped through two five-story apartment buildings and gutted or severely damaged several dining spots on a busy Presidents’ Day weekend.
The owners of popular establishments including the Little Lion bar and restaurant and the Neapolitan pizzeria Capofitto have cited the fire as delivering a devastating financial blow — from which many still haven’t fully recovered nearly two years later.
Little Lion remains closed under renovation, while Capofitto’s owners — John and Stephanie Reitano — blamed their losses as the driving force behind their decision to permanently shutter the restaurant and their more widely known gelato chain, Capogiro, in late 2018.
The majority of 239 Chestnut, a 166-year-old building with a first-floor, cast-iron facade, had to be demolished. Condos have been proposed for the site.
The block, which also included a vape shop and several tourist-dependent shops, remained closed for months while the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office conducted their investigation.
The ATF declared the fire an arson earlier this year but did not identify a suspect or the circumstances behind its origin at the time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.